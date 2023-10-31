Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Pakistan will play their seventh match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh today at Eden Gardens. It is a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan, who have lost their last four matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who have less than 1% chance of qualifying for the semifinals, will aim to spoil Pakistan's party.

Bangladesh and Pakistan started their respective 2023 World Cup campaigns with a victory. However, both Asian sides lost momentum as the tournament progressed. While Bangladesh are on a five-match losing streak, Pakistan's losing streak stands at four right now.

One of the two teams will snap their losing streak today. Before the big game begins, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, weather forecast and prediction for this 2023 World Cup match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 31, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, Tuesday; 2 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata is generally good for batting, but in the last match at this venue, Bangladesh failed to chase down a 230-run target against the Netherlands. Fast bowlers enjoyed a lot of success in that match at Eden Gardens.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh weather forecast

The skies will be sunny in Kolkata at the start of this match. As the game progresses, the sky will remain clear, with the temperature staying between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. There is a negligible chance of rain today in Kolkata.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh probable XIs

Pakistan:

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh:

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahum (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match prediction

Although Pakistan are on a four-match losing streak, they will start as the favorites to win against Bangladesh. The Babar Azam-led outfit were quite close to defeating South Africa in their previous game.

Also, Pakistan recorded a comfortable win against Bangladesh when the two teams met in a Super Fours round match of Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh have disappointed their fans a lot in this tournament. It is unlikely that their losing streak will end today.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against Bangladesh in today's World Cup match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).