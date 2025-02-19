Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 19. Karachi's National Stadium will host the game, starting at 2.30 pm IST (2 pm Local Time).

The upcoming Champions Trophy marks the return of the marquee ICC event for the first time since 2017. Pakistan are not only the host of the tournament but also the defending champions.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the competition with a ton of momentum. The Blackcaps recently won a tri-series, featuring Pakistan and South Africa.

Before Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns in the Champions Trophy, here's a short preview of this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 1, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: February 19, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch in Karachi has been excellent for batting. In the recently-concluded tri-nation tournament, Pakistan chased down a mammoth 353-run target against South Africa in an ODI hosted by the National Stadium.

Pakistan vs New Zealand weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is expected for this day-night match between Pakistan and New Zealand. The temperature will loom around 30 degrees Celsius and there is a 5% chance of rain during the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

Pakistan vs New Zealand probable XIs

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.

Pakistan vs New Zealand live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports and Sports18 (TV), JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ.

