Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is level at 1-1, with two games to go. The action now shifts to Lahore where the Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining two games. The fourth T20I will be played on Thursday (April 25).

The first match was washed out due to rain. Pakistan won the second game comprehensively to get an early lead in the series. New Zealand bounced back in the third T20I to make it one win apiece.

Pakistan were asked to bat first. Their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Shadab Khan was the top-scorer for them with 41 as they finished their innings on 178/4. Ish Sodhi bowled a fantastic spell of 2/25 for the visitors.

In reply, New Zealand’s batters stepped up and made sure that they kept scoring at a brisk rate. Mark Chapman played a brilliant knock of 87* off just 42 balls to take his side across the line in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

Date and Time: April 25, 2024, 8 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between Pakistan and New Zealand in the shortest format. Pakistan have won 22 of those whereas New Zealand have emerged victorious on 18 occasions, with two ending in no-result.

Total matches played: 42

Pakistan won: 22

New Zealand won: 18

NR: 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The surface at Gaddafi Stadium is a very good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line after getting their eye in. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahore on Thursday is expected to hover between 23 and 38 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant in the evening.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi/Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand

Team News

No injury concerns in the New Zealand camp.

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan’s bowlers put up a disappointing show in the third T20I and will have to pull up their socks in the upcoming fourth T20I. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will be high in confidence after that convincing win and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

However, it needs to remembered that the Kiwis haven't sent their top team to the Asian nation. Pakistan, on the other hand, have their star players at their disposal and have home advantage too. That should give the hosts a slight edge in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

