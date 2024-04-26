Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is on Saturday (April 27), with New Zealand leading 2-1. The last game will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The first match was washed off due to rain, while the next one was won by Pakistan, but New Zealand made a strong comeback to take the lead in the series.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first as New Zealand set a victory target of 179. The batting unit saw Tim Robinson emerging as the top scorer with 51 off 36.

In reply, Pakistan put up a resilient effort but fell short by four runs. William O'Rourke stood out among the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 27 runs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2024

Date and Time: April 27, 2024; 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other 43 times, with Pakistan emerging victorious in 22 matches and New Zealand winning 19, while two ended with a no result.

Matches Played: 43

Pakistan: 22

New Zealand: 19

No result: 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is a very good one to bat on. Batters enjoy batting at this pitch hitting through the line. The dew factor may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Report

The temperature is expected to rise to 34 degrees Celsius and drop to 27 degrees Celsius during playtime.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi / Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir / Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand

Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan's bowling in the fourth T20I was subpar, while New Zealand exhibited dominance with their batting despite the absence of key players. Despite comprising a formidable lineup of top international players, Pakistan are yet to deliver satisfactory results.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback