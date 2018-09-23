Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pakistan wins toss, will bat first versus India at Asia Cup

74   //    23 Sep 2018, 17:06 IST
AP Image

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in an Asia Cup match against India on Sunday.

Both teams have won their opening Super Four stage matches. India was dominant in its comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan triumphed over a fighting Afghanistan with just three balls to spare.

The winner today is almost guaranteed to secure a place in the final.

As expected, India fielded an unchanged side from the one that beat Bangladesh, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Mohammad Amir and spinner Shadab Khan to replace Usman Shinwari and Haris Sohail.

Earlier, in a group stage match, India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets, chasing down a meagre target of 162 in the 29th over.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

