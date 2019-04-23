×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pandey, Warner fifties help Sunrisers post 175/3

IANS
NEWS
News
25   //    23 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey celebrates his half century during the 41st match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Manish Pandey and David Warner struck half-centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 175/3 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes but could not lead his team to an imposing total as Sunrisers managed only 51 runs in the last six overs after Warner's dismissal.

Warner (57; 45 balls, 4x3, 6x2) cracked his seventh fifty this season as the dashing southpaw combined with Pandey for a 115-run stand for the second wicket which formed the bedrock of Sunrisers' innings after CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni put them into bat.

For CSK, Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

The visitors lost Jonny Bairstow (0) -- playing his last IPL game -- early, as the England stumper-batsman was out caught behind trying to cut Harbhajan.

From there on, Warner and Pandey paced their innings perfectly as Sunrisers raced to 91/1 at the halfway stage.

Harbhajan removed Warner in the 14th over with a slower one which the veteran Australian failed to read and came down the track only for Dhoni to effect a brilliant stumping.

Vijay Shankar (26; 20b, 4x2, 6x1) then joined hands with Pandey for a 47-run partnership before holing out to Ravidra Jadeja at deep midwicket off Deepak Chahar.

Shankar never really got going and after he was removed, Yusuf Pathan (5 not out) also could not up the ante.

Advertisement

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175/3 (Manish Pandey 83 not out, David Warner 57; Harbhajan Singh 2/39) vs Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement
Dhoni chills with Sunrisers Hyderabad post match
RELATED STORY
Dhoni chills with Warner & Co post Hyderabad game (Lead)
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Sunrisers Hyderabad win IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: David Warner creates the record of most fifties in IPL 
RELATED STORY
Russell's blitzkrieg help KKR beat Sunrisers (Lead)
RELATED STORY
Warner makes roaring comeback as SRH post 181
RELATED STORY
Bairstow, Warner tons demolish RCB, Sunrisers post 231/2
RELATED STORY
Warner scores fifty as Sunrisers labour to 150/4
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad mid-season analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 41
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 175/3 (19.3 ov)
LIVE
Scores are level
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 40 | Yesterday
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us