Pandya and Yadav deliver as Super Kings suffer first defeat

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 04 Apr 2019, 01:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya excelled with bat and ball and Kedar Jadhav made a half-century as Mumbai Indians ended Chennai Super Kings' perfect start to the Indian Premier League season with a 37-run victory.

The Super Kings had won three out of three before coming unstuck at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Indians produced a strong all-round display to drop the defending champions down to second place behind Kings XI Punjab.

Yadav top scored with 59 from 43 balls, while brothers Krunal (42 off 32) and Hardik Pandya (25 off 8) produced some late fireworks along with Kieron Pollard to get Mumbai up to 170-5.

Chennai made only 133-8 in reply after getting off to a poor start and failing to recover, Kedar Jadhav the only batsmen to make a contribution of note with 58 from 54 balls.

Australia paceman Jason Behrendorff took 2-22 on his IPL debut after he was unable to feature for the Indians last year due to injury, while Hardik Pandya finished with outstanding figures of 3-20.

Pollard conjured up an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss a stunned Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni failed as Mumbai secured their second win of the tournament - and their 100th in the IPL.

That moment when you pluck out a stunner. Pollard, you beauty #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fqOuNCFQyl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019

YADAV AND PANDYA BROTHERS TO THE RESCUE

Advertisement

It was left for Yadav to lead an Indians revival after Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock failed to fire at the top of the order.

Deepak Chahar put the squeeze on and removed De Kock as just nine runs came from the opening three overs, but Yadav added much-needed impetus.

The all-rounder and Krunal Pandya - inexplicably dropped by Mohit Sharma on 17 - put on 62 for the fourth wicket after the excellent Imran Tahir dismissed Yuvraj Singh.

Krunal Pandya broke the shackles with a six down the ground off Tahir and Yadav brought up his half-century by hooking Mohit into the stands before Dwayne Bravo's last over went for 29, with Hardik Pandya and Pollard cutting loose.

AIRBORNE POLLARD TAKES STUNNER

Pollard cleared the ropes twice in a cameo of 17 from only seven balls and a moment of magic in the field from the West Indian all-rounder also raised the roof.

The Super Kings slumped to 6-2 when Pollard first caught Shane Watson at point after Behrendorff snared Ambati Rayudu caught behind for for a golden duck in the first over.

Pollard then went airborne to pluck an astonishing catch in the deep when the ball looked to be sailing over his head, sending a shell-shocked Raina on his way and putting Chennai in more trouble on 33-3 after five overs.

PANDYA JUNIOR TAKES SENIOR ROLE

Hardik Pandya followed up his exploits with the bat by making a key contribution with the ball.

The all-rounder prevented MS Dhoni (12 off 21) from playing the role of finisher again, his India team-mate hooking tamely straight to Yadav at square leg.

Pandya junior then took the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Chahar, with Jadhav lacking support before he edged Lasith Malinga behind.