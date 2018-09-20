Pandya, Axar and Thakur out of Asia Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is taken off on a stretcher against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya will miss the rest of the Asia Cup due to a back injury and India must also do without Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur for the remainder of the tournament.

Pandya was taken off on a stretcher after suffering an acute lower back spasm while bowling in a crushing eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

The all-rounder is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed by the BCCI medical team, with Deepak Chahar replacing him in the squad.

Spinner Axar tore a tendon in his left index finger while fielding against Sarfraz Ahmed's side, so Ravindra Jadeja comes in to take his place.

Siddharth Kaul has been drafted in as a result of the hip and groin soreness which will prevent paceman Thakur from playing any further part in the competition.

India qualified for the Super Four stage after topping Group A with two wins out of two.

NEWS: Hardik, Axar & Shardul ruled out of #AsiaCup2018



Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul named as replacements in the squad. More details here - https://t.co/mG3ggtLtrn pic.twitter.com/HHYR5BcCRx — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2018