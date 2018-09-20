Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pandya, Axar and Thakur out of Asia Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
549   //    20 Sep 2018, 15:27 IST
Pandyacropped
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is taken off on a stretcher against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya will miss the rest of the Asia Cup due to a back injury and India must also do without Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur for the remainder of the tournament.

Pandya was taken off on a stretcher after suffering an acute lower back spasm while bowling in a crushing eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

The all-rounder is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed by the BCCI medical team, with Deepak Chahar replacing him in the squad.

Spinner Axar tore a tendon in his left index finger while fielding against Sarfraz Ahmed's side, so Ravindra Jadeja comes in to take his place.

Siddharth Kaul has been drafted in as a result of the hip and groin soreness which will prevent paceman Thakur from playing any further part in the competition.

India qualified for the Super Four stage after topping Group A with two wins out of two.

