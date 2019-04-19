×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pandya brothers, Chahar and Bumrah star in comprehensive Mumbai win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    19 Apr 2019, 00:18 IST
hardikpandya - Cropped
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians

Hardik and Krunal Pandya's fine stand preceded a superb showing with the ball from Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah as Mumbai Indians cemented their top-four spot with a comprehensive 40-run win over Delhi Capitals.

Only net run-rate separated these two sides in the Indian Premier League standings before Thursday's meeting in Delhi.

But it was the visitors who leapfrogged their opponents into second in the table with Hardik's 32 off 15 balls and Krunal's unbeaten 37 boosting Mumbai to a competitive 168-5 on a slow track.

The Capitals made a decent start in reply with Shikhar Dhawan (35 off 22) and Prithvi Shaw (20) putting on 49 for the first wicket.

Chahar (3-19) accounted for both men, though, and the wickets fell at regular intervals with Bumrah (2-18) playing his part in shutting out the hosts as the Capitals limped to 128-9.

 

SPINNERS GIVE CAPITALS A CHANCE

On a pitch that played slow and low, the spin of Axar Patel (1-17) and Amit Mishra (1-18) ensured the Capitals kept Mumbai's run-rate down.

Advertisement

Mishra took the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma, who played around a delivery having struck three fours and a six in his 22-ball 30, which helped him past 8,000 T20 runs.

 

PANDYA BROS TAKE A STAND

Quinton de Kock's 35 off 27 and Suryakumar Yadav's 26 built on Rohit's early knock, before the Pandya brothers took Mumbai to a competitive score with a late flurry.

Hardik smacked three sixes in an electric cameo before edging Kagiso Rabada behind, while Krunal found the boundary on five occasions.

Together the duo put on 54, and 50 runs in the last three overs crucially boosted the tally.

 

CHAHAR, BUMRAH DO THE DAMAGE

The turning point of the Capitals' chase came when a Chahar delivery ricocheted off Dhawan's pads and onto the stumps.

Shaw then sent a catch off the same man to Hardik at long-on and Chahar also claimed Shreyas Iyer with a beauty that hit the top of off.

Bumrah snared the big wicket of Rishabh Pant with one that nipped back and he later took out Axar (26) as the Capitals were not given a sniff.

Advertisement
Two to Tango - Ep 2 | Pandya Brothers | Mumbai Indians | Hardik and Krunal
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against the Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
Clinical Mumbai thrash lacklustre Delhi by 40 runs (Lead)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: 3 reasons why Mumbai Indians will win the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians mid-season analysis
RELATED STORY
Buttler shines in Royals' 4-wicket win over Mumbai
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34 | Today
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us