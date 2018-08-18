Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pant handed debut as India ring changes at Trent Bridge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    18 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST
Rishabh Pant - cropped
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

India handed a debut to rising star Rishabh Pant as one of three changes to their team for the third Test with England at Trent Bridge.

Two-nil down in the five-match series after a humbling loss at Lord's, India were widely expected to hand the gloves to wicketkeeper-batsman Pant at the expense of Dinesh Karthik.

That decision was duly confirmed at the toss on Saturday, as England skipper Joe Root put the tourists in to bat.

The 20-year-old Pant, who has played four Twenty20s for his country, averages 54.5 in first-class cricket, boasts an attacking style and has been touted as a potential international star for some time. 

India's other alterations saw Shikhar Dhawan called up in place of fellow opener Murali Vijay, who made a pair at Lord's, and fit-again seamer Jasprit Bumrah come in for spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

England's only change had been confirmed ahead of the match, Ben Stokes returning in place of Sam Curran after missing the second Test due to his trial for affray, at which he was found not guilty. 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
