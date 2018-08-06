Panthers TE Olsen backs Newton after Benjamin comments

Greg Olsen and Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has defended team-mate Cam Newton after he was criticised by former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Benjamin, who left the Panthers for the Buffalo Bills, criticised star quarterback Newton following his departure from Carolina.

After telling The Athletic he was a "bad fit" in Carolina, Benjamin said he would have been better if he played with a quarterback who knew "how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball".

Olsen addressed Benjamin's comments when he met with reporters on Sunday.

"You guys know how I feel about Cam, I've been very clear about that for a long time," Olsen said. "I think if you ask the guys on this team, the guys that have played with him, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone to say anything bad about him.

"Obviously, I'd be on the top of that list. I've told him a lot, he's been the best thing that's ever happened to my career."

Benjamin was originally selected by Carolina in the first round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in 40 games with the Panthers before he was traded to Buffalo in late October.

"We all wish Kelvin the best," Olsen said. "We've talked at length about how guys around here feel about Cam. Obviously, you don't like people going after your quarterback. But, I think Cam knows how the guys here feel about him."

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera declined to comment on Benjamin's remarks, saying he is not a member of the team anymore, according to ESPN.

