×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Parag, Aaron keep RR afloat with clinical win over KKR

IANS
NEWS
News
11   //    26 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag in action during the 43rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 25, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals rode teenager Riyan Parag's heroics to keep their hopes of a playoffs berth alive by pulling off a dramatic three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who were pushed to the brink of elimination, in a thrilling Indian Premier League clash here on Thursday.

Dinesh Karthik silenced his critics with a career-best 97 not out as KKR posted 175/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Karthik promoted himself to No. 4 and smashed nine sixes and seven fours in his 50-ball unbeaten knock, as KKR hit top gear in the back end of the innings, scoring 126 from the last 10 overs.

In reply, the visitors were down in the dumps at 98/5 after 13 overs before 17-year old Parag -- who was dropped on a duck by Sunil Narine (2/25) off his own bowling -- came of age with a 31-ball 47 (5x4, 2x6).

Jofra Archer also smacked a 12-ball 27 (2x4; 2x6) not out to hit the winning runs by smashing a four and a six off Prasidh Krishna in the first two balls of the final over in which nine was required. Royals put up 177/7 in 19.2 overs and won with four balls to spare.

Parag got out hit wicket in the 19th over off Andre Russell's bowling when nine was needed off seven balls. But Archer did the job in the end with Jaydev Unadkat (0 not out) at the other end. Parag and Archer shared a 24-ball 44 run seventh wicket partnership which in the end proved to be the match winner.

The result saw KKR succumb to their sixth consecutive defeat as Royals moved to seventh spot with eight points from 11 matches.

Royals raced to 55/1 in six overs with Sanju Samson (22) looking good for a big one after sharing a 53-run opening wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane (34) who was dismissed, trapped in front by Sunil Narine in the sixth over.

But with skipper Smith joining Samson at the crease, there was hope but only for a while.

Advertisement

Samson was castled by Piyush Chawla in the seventh over and Smith too departed for just two runs, playing all around a Narine delivery to lose his stumps.

Out-of-form Ben Stokes (11) holed out to Russell who took a brilliant catch at long on off Chawla but just when it looked like it was all over for the inaugural champions, Parag did the unthinkable.

Earlier, World Cup-bound Karthik recovered from a slow start -- he was 3 off 10 balls -- to pace his innings to perfection as he sent the likes of Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal to the cleaners.

Karthik changed gears in the 11th over when he hit Shreyas Gopal for a six followed by three boundaries in an over that yielded 25 runs.

Karthik completed his fifty from 35 balls and smashed Archer for successive sixes in the penultimate over before bettering his previous best of 86 when he went berserk against Unadkat by hitting him for two sixes and one four in the final over.

On a day impact player Andre Russell fell short in his run-a-ball 14, in which he was dropped twice, Karthik helped the two-time champions recover from a jittery start to post a competitive total.

Varun Aaron (2/20), playing only his second game this season, had a brilliant new ball spell of 3-1-10-2 in which he clean-bowled Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14) cheaply.

Archer capped a superb Powerplay for Royals with another maiden as KKR found themselves going nowhere before Karthik intervened.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 175/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 97, Varun Aaron 2/20); Rajasthan Royals: 177/7 in 19.2 overs (Riyan Parag 47; Sunil Narine 2/25, Piyush Chawla 3/20)

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer help RR secure a thrilling 3-wicket win over KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR vs RR - Captaincy move that cost KKR the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 40, RR vs DC: Why RR will win the match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 40, RR vs DC: Match preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 43 | Today
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 42 | Yesterday
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us