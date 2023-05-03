Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted attending IPL 2023 match between PBKS and MI in Mohali

Politician Raghav Chadha was spotted at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra during the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two celebrities are set to get engaged on May 13.

With the IPL returning to the home-and-away format, several celebrities have visited the stadiums to enjoy live matches this year. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the latest additions to that list.

During the fifth over of the Punjab Kings innings, the cameramen focused on Chadha and Chopra, who were enjoying the game live at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. You can see the photo here:

This is not the first time that Parineeti Chopra has been spotted at the stadium during an Indian Premier League match. Previously, Parineeti attended the Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 season at the Wankhede Stadium.

She has also been spotted cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the past.

Punjab Kings can attain 2nd spot in the IPL 2023 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians tonight

As far as the battle between PBKS and MI is concerned, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in Mohali. The decision has not worked in his team's favor so far as the home side have reached 205/3 in 19 overs. Liam Livingstone has completed his half-century, while Jitesh Sharma is unbeaten on 47 runs off 25 balls.

Mumbai Indians' fast bowlers have let the team down once again. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bowled an impressive spell of 2/29 in four overs, but has not received enough support from his teammates.

A win in tonight's match can take PBKS to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings. You can follow the live scorecard of this IPL 2023 match right here.

