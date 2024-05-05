PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 5, 2024

On Super Sunday, May 5, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 53rd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

PBKS are coming off a convincing victory over CSK by seven wickets. They are ranked eighth in the points table with four wins and six losses, eyeing their fifth win in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, CSK descended to the fifth spot following their loss against PBKS. They have won five out of 10 games and are ranked fifth with a positive net run rate of +0.627.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming PBKS vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - 7.0 credits

Ajinkya Rahane of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane has not been in good form in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 199 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.15.

However, Rahane has smashed 496 runs in 19 matches at an impressive average of 31 against the Punjab Kings. He scored a 29-run knock in the last game and will look forward to putting up a better show in the upcoming game.

#2 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Harshal Patel in action (Credits: IPL)

Harshal Patel has been the leading wicket-taker for the Punjab Kings. He has bagged 14 wickets in 10 matches at a strike rate of 14.14, including a best figure of 3/15.

Harshal has secured 14 wickets in nine matches vs CSK. He was given only one over in the previous game but will be aiming to claim early wickets and prove to be lethal today.

#1 Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 7.0 credits

Shardul Thakur in action (Credits: IPL)

Shardul Thakur has picked up two wickets in the last two games, including one against Punjab in the previous game.

Shardul has notable records against PBKS, chipping in 18 wickets in 11 matches. He has scalped eight wickets in the last four games and will be keen to grab a couple more in the upcoming game.

