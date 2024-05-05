PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 5, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of Sunday's IPL 2024 double-header at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings comfortably defeated Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture in Chennai. Bowling first, they restricted CSK to a modest 162-run total, with Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar taking two wickets each.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored with 62 off 48 balls followed by Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Sameer Rizvi (21). Moeen Ali (15) and MS Dhoni (14) also made decent contributions with the bat.

In reply, CSK dismissed PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh for 13 in the powerplay. Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43) stitched a 64-run partnership for the second wicket. Later, Sam Curran (26*) and Shashank Singh (25*) chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the PBKS vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Jonny Bairstow in action (Credits: IPL)

Jonny Bairstow has been in good touch with the bat in the last two games. He has scored 154 runs, including an unbeaten 108-run knock. The Englishman played a fine 46-run knock against CSK in the previous game and will be eager to put in a better performance today.

Bairstow has the potential to score big runs in quick time and prove to be a valuable asset. Thus, he will be a great choice for the vice-captain in your PBKS vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#2 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Sam Curran in action (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has regularly made fine contributions with both the bat and ball. He has scored 178 runs in 10 matches, including an unbeaten 26-run knock against CSK in the previous game.

Curran has a decent record against CSK, scoring 61 runs and taking four wickets in four games. He scored 60 runs and secured three wickets in two games at Dharamshala.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Ruturaj scored a fifty vs PBKS (Credits: IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the second-highest run-getter of the season with 509 runs. He has smashed three half-centuries and a century in the last five games.

Ruturaj scored an impressive 62-run knock off 48 balls with the aid of five fours and two sixes. He will be keen to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming PBKS vs CSK Dream11 match.

