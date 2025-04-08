PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their second home match of IPL 2025 against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Ad

This will be the first time CSK play a match in New Chandigarh in IPL history. The Super Kings have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far, suffering three defeats in four matches.

On the other side, PBKS also lost their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will be keen to return to the winning track in the ongoing IPL season. Ahead of the game in New Chandigarh, here's a quick preview for this contest.

Ad

Trending

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 22, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The pitch in New Chandigarh seemed great for batting when PBKS played against RR on April 5. A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer when PBKS host CSK at this stadium.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for the night game between PBKS and CSK on April 8. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius, and there is 0% chance of rainfall during the match.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera (Impact Player), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player).

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More