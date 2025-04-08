PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their second home match of IPL 2025 against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.
This will be the first time CSK play a match in New Chandigarh in IPL history. The Super Kings have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far, suffering three defeats in four matches.
On the other side, PBKS also lost their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will be keen to return to the winning track in the ongoing IPL season. Ahead of the game in New Chandigarh, here's a quick preview for this contest.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 22, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report
The pitch in New Chandigarh seemed great for batting when PBKS played against RR on April 5. A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer when PBKS host CSK at this stadium.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast
A partly cloudy sky is predicted for the night game between PBKS and CSK on April 8. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius, and there is 0% chance of rainfall during the match.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera (Impact Player), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player).
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
