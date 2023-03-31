PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday (April 1).
Punjab Kings didn’t have the best of campaigns last year, finishing sixth in the points table. They managed seven games and lost as many. They have appointed a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming edition and will hope for a much-improved season. They will have to find the right combination quickly and hope to turn the tables around in IPL 2023.
The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have suffered a big blow ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. Their captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for most of the season. Nitish Rana has been named as the interim captain. He will hope to lead from the front and help KKR win their third title. They have a good amount of experience on their ranks and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 2, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
Date and Time: April 1, 2023, Saturday; 03:30 pm IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report
The pitch is a balanced one. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely. Spinners may come into play in the middle overs.
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast
The temperature is expected to hover between 16 to 23 degrees Celsius, with a 50 % chance of rain predicted.
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan needs to bring out his A-game to the fore.
Probable XI
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Nitish Rana will hope to lead by example in Shreyas Iyer’s absence.
Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction
Both sides didn’t have the best of campaigns last year and will hope to turn the tables around this year. They will have to fire in unison to kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note. The Knight Riders look a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.
Prediction: Knight Riders to win
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas
