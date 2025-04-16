PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings secured their fourth win in IPL 2025 by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in New Chandigarh. Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped the Kings defend a 112-run target at the New PCA Stadium.

Batting first, home team Punjab lost all their wickets for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. Despite including Australia's wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis in the team, PBKS could not cross the 120-run mark.

In response, KKR lost two early wickets before captain Ajinkya Rahane and Impact Player Angkrish Raghuvanshi stabilized the innings. However, Chahal's four-wicket haul derailed KKR's innings once again as PBKS won by 16 runs. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the 31st match of IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Yuzvendra Chahal won his first Player of the Match award in the Punjab Kings jersey for his excellent spell of 4/28. The right-arm leg-spinner had not been at his best in the initial games of this season, but he bounced back strongly by taking four wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahal picked up the wickets of Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ramandeep Singh to turn the game in Punjab's favor. He also won the award for the most fantasy points. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (Strike rate of 200)

Super Sixes of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal

Most Fours in the Match: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (5 fours)

Player of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28).

PBKS vs KKR scorecard

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya provided a decent start to the Punjab Kings, aggregating 39 runs off 20 balls for the first wicket. However, both batters lost their wickets before they could cross the 30-run mark. None of the other PBKS batters got going at the New PCA Stadium.

Harshit Rana stole the show by taking three wickets in three overs for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy also took two wickets each for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

Chasing a target of 112 runs, KKR got bundled out for just 95 runs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 37 out of those 95 runs. Seven KKR batters got out in single digits as PBKS won the match by 16 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for the home team. The leggie bagged four wickets in four overs. Marco Jansen supported him brilliantly by bagging three wickets.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Punjab Kings set a record for the lowest total defended in IPL history. Here are some other stats from the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR:

This was the only 5th time in IPL history that both teams got all out in the same match. Kolkata Knight Riders got all out under 100 for the 3rd time in IPL history. Rinku Singh got stumped out for the 1st time in his IPL career.

