PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 38th game of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Punjab Kings are in the middle of the points table. They have played seven games and won four. They beat Mumbai Indians in their last game to return to winning ways.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41), Sam Curran (55) and Jitesh Sharma (25) played fabulous knocks as they posted a mammoth 214. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, which helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to 201-6.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, also have eight points. They have won four games and lost three. They lost to thedefending champions Gujarat Titans in their last game in a low-scoring thriller.

Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Titans to 135-6. In response, captain KL Rahul scored 68 off 61, which helped them lay a foundation, but they fell short by seven runs.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 38, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 28, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters enjoy their time in the middle. Spinners may get some assistance from the surface, but it’s a good surface to bat on.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

The temperatureis expected to range between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius.

PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs

PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan can be expected to return in place of Atharva Taide if he gets fit.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG

Quinton de Kock could replace Kyle Mayers to add some firepower in batting.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

The Kings won a tight game against the Mumbai Indians in their last game, while LSG suffered a shock loss against the Titans in their previous outing.

Punjab Kings have a good balance, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

