PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28. Both teams have won four and lost three of their seven games so far. While LSG are fourth in the points table, PBKS are sixth.

In their last match, Lucknow went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) in shocking fashion. Chasing 136, they were cruising, needing 30 runs in five overs with eight wickets in hand. They had a well-set batter at the crease in skipper KL Rahul. Somehow, LSG contrived to lose the game by seven runs. Their performance will be under the scanner on Friday.

PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 13 runs in their last encounter. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran’s blitz of 55 in 29 balls lifted Punjab to 214/8 as they batted first. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh then claimed 4/29 as MI were held to 201/6 in their chase.

When Punjab and Lucknow met in the first half of IPL 2023, Sikandar Raza’s 57 off 41 balls lifted PBKS to a tight two-wicket win.

Today's PBKS vs LSG toss result

PBKS have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan is back to lead the team.

Punjab have made a few changes. Matt Short is out; Sikandar Raza comes in. The franchise are handing a debut to fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. Kagiso Rabada is back in the playing XI.

KL Rahul said that LSG are going in with the same team.

PBKS vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

Lucknow subs: Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Today's PBKS vs LSG pitch report

According to Samuel Badree, the surface looks like a belter. Nice covering of grass. It seems compact and hard and that suggests the ball will come on nicely onto the bat. The average first innings score in Mohali is 173, but on this pitch, PBKS scored 191 vs KKR in the only home game they have won. Team batting first will be aiming 200 with the dew factor later on.

Today's PBKS vs LSG match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Watch them put in the hard yards ahead of the marquee clash at sadda akhada. 🏟️



#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG Our 🦁s are ready, are you?Watch them put in the hard yards ahead of the marquee clash at sadda akhada. 🏟️ Our 🦁s are ready, are you? Watch them put in the hard yards ahead of the marquee clash at sadda akhada. 🏟️ #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG https://t.co/iuwl6XocXH

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

PBKS vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Poll : 0 votes