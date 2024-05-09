PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 9, 2024

On Thursday, May 9, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 58th match of IPL 2024 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

PBKS are coming off a 28-run loss against Chennai Super Kings. They are currently ranked eighth on the points table with eight points to their name.

RCB, meanwhile, are one spot above the hosts with a better net run rate (-0.049). They registered their fourth win, and third on the trot, in the previous game against Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

The two teams met earlier this season in Bengaluru, with the Royal Challengers emerging victorious by four wickets.

On that note, here are three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming PBKS vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Mohammed Siraj in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Mohammed Siraj is looking in good shape, taking four wickets in his last four games. Overall this season, he has taken eight wickets in 10 games.

Siraj has been impressive vs Punjab Kings, claiming eight wickets in his last four games. He took two wickets against them in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru.

Considering his impressive record against the hosts, Siraj could be a trump card in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 6.5 credits

Harpreet Brar of PBKS (P/C: iplt20.com)

Harpreet Brar has underperformed in IPL 2024 so far, taking six wickets in 11 games and scoring 75 runs.

However, Brar has performed well against RCB in their last six meetings, taking eight wickets, including a three-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner could be a great pick for your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team.

#1 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Kagiso Rabada of PBKS (P/C: iplt20.com)

Kagiso Rabada has not been up to the mark in the last five games, taking just two wickets. However, he has taken a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2024.

Rabada has a knack for taking wickets against RCB, picking up 18 scalps in just eight matches. For these reasons, the South African quick is our top differential pick for your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team.

