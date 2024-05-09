PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 9, 2024

On Thursday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 58th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024. This encounter will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having similar campaigns in the 2024 IPL. Both teams have won four out of their 11 games. RCB and PBKS are ranked seventh and eighth in the points table, with NRRs of -0.049 and -0.187, respectively.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by four wickets in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru. Punjab posted a 177-run total for the loss of seven wickets, with Mohammad Siraj and Glenn Maxwell claiming two scalps each.

In the chase, Virat Kohli’s match-winning 77-run knock was backed by Dinesh Karthik’s 10-ball 28* and Mahipal Lomror’s 17* off 8. Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar took two wickets for the Punjab Kings, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel claimed one each.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the PBKS vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Sam Curran in action (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has been in decent form this season. He has scored 185 runs and bagged 13 wickets in 11 matches. He scored 23 runs and also picked up a wicket against RCB during the reverse fixture.

Curran has secured four wickets and scored 67 runs, including an unbeaten 49-run knock, in three matches at the HPCA Stadium. Thus, he will be one of the top choices to be the captain/vice-captain in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis has been in fine form this season. He has smashed 352 runs, including three half-centuries, in 11 matches at an average of 32 and an impressive strike rate of 172.54.

Du Plessis has hammered 845 runs against the Punjab Kings in 17 matches at an excellent average of 56. He has tallied two 80-plus scores and one 70-plus knock in his last five games against PBKS, making him an ideal option to be the captain/vice-captain in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli has been the most consistent batter in RCB’s side this season. He is currently leading the Orange Cap race, with 542 runs to his name at an average of 67.75.

Kohli has mustered one century and four half-centuries, including a 77-run knock against PBKS, this season. Thus, he is the best captain/vice-captain option for your Dream11 fantasy teams.

