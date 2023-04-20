PBKS vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place today in IPL 2023. Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium will play host to this fixture. It is the third home match of the season for the Kings.

PBKS have a 1-1 win-loss record at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in IPL 2023 so far, whereas RCB are yet to win a match away from home. Over the last 15 years, PBKS and RCB have had some fantastic matches in the league.

Before the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begins in Mohali, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 17-13. The two teams have locked horns with each other 30 times in the last 15 years, with PBKS emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

PBKS have been quite dominant against RCB in the recent past, recording four wins in their last five battles against them. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record in the IPL:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record in Mohali

Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium will play host to the match between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore today. Mohali is the home of PBKS, but RCB lead the head-to-head record on this ground by 4-3.

The last time these two teams crossed paths in Mohali was back in 2019. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Punjab Kings by eight wickets in that game.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches

Punjab Kings have recorded four victories in their last five matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the previous season, PBKS completed a double over RCB. They chased a 206-run target in the first match and then defended a 210-run target.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the IPL:

PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022. PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, Mar 27, 2022. RCB (164/7) beat PBKS (158/6) by 8 runs, Oct 3, 2021. PBKS (179/5) beat RCB (145/8) by 34 runs, Apr 30, 2021. PBKS (177/2) beat RCB (171/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 15, 2020.

