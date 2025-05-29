PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 will take place between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29 in New Chandigarh. The winner of this game will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 Final.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned 19 points each from their respective 14 matches during the league round of the tournament. PBKS defeated RCB when the two teams battled in Bengaluru.

RCB will be out for revenge when they take on PBKS in New Chandigarh. Before the match begins, here's a quick preview of the Qualifier 1 match.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Qualifier 1, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, May 29, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from New Chandigarh before the two captains walk out for the all-important toss. In the recent past, fans witnessed a lot of high-scoring matches at the New PCA Stadium.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for the evening clash between PBKS and RCB on May 29 in New Chandigarh. The temperature will stay around 34 degrees Celsius, and the chances of precipitation are 0%.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

