PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 9, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the 23rd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 9.

After winning their opening game, Punjab Kings lost two games in a row. But they bounced back in the previous game by beating Gujarat Titans by three wickets. They are sixth in the points table with a negative net run rate (NRR) of -0.22.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad are also having a mixed campaign, winning two games and losing as many. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings and are ranked above the Kings with a positive NRR of +0.409.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the PBKS vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has the potential to be an important pick for the captain/vice-captain in your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy teams. He has scored 91 runs in four matches while also taking four wickets.

Curran has scored his current season-best 63-run knock at the same venue and would be eager to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming game as well.

#2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Abhishek Sharma during the post-match interview (Credits: IPL)

Abhishek Sharma has been the second-highest run-getter of the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has been successful in providing perfect starts to his side, scoring 161 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 40.25 and an excellent strike rate of 217.56.

Abhishek has also played well against Sunrisers in the last three games, scoring 74 runs in two innings and also chipping in with two wickets.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Shikhar Dhawan in action (Credits: IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan has been in good touch with the bat this season, scoring 138 runs in four matches, averaging 34.5 and striking at 131.42. He has a fine record against SunRisers, smashing 364 runs in 11 matches at an average of 36.

Hence, Shikhar will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming SRH vs PBKS Dream11 game.

