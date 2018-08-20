Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PCB chairman Najam Sethi resigns

Associated Press
NEWS
News
169   //    20 Aug 2018, 23:48 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Najam Sethi has resigned as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman on Monday, just two days after Imran Khan was sworn in as the country's prime minister.

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG (Board of Governors)," Sethi wrote in his letter to Khan.

Khan, who is also the patron of the PCB, said Ehsan Mani will be the new head of the country's cricket board.

"He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," Khan said in a tweet about Mani's appointment.

The PCB patron, according to the board's constitution, could change the chairman if he so desires.

The new chairman must first be nominated as a member of the Board of Governors, which can then elect him to the position.

"We will follow the set procedure which entails my nominating him on the PCB Board of Governors. He may then contest elections for the position of Chairman PCB," Khan said in another tweet.

Sethi had been PCB chairman since 2014 after he won several court battles with former chairman of the cricket board Zaka Ashraf.

Sethi had a poor relationship with Khan since 2013 when he was caretaker chief minister of Punjab province.

Khan had alleged Sethi helped former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to win a majority of seats in the national assembly.

"You have said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket," Sethi said in a letter.

"Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

Sethi said he believed he had "served the cause of cricket diligently" but tweeted he had been "waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath" before handing in his resignation.

During Sethi's tenure the PCB launched the Pakistan Super League in 2016, although its second edition was marred by several players being banned for their involvement in spot-fixing.

Khan had criticized the PCB for selecting mediocre foreign players when Sethi organized the PSL final in Lahore in 2017.

However, Sethi played his role in reviving international cricket in Pakistan since foreign teams have refused to tour the country after a deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore in 2009.

He tried to win back the confidence of foreign teams by organizing short limited overs series against Zimbabwe, a World XI and Sri Lanka.

Associated Press
NEWS
PCB chairman Sethi resigns in letter to Pakistan prime...
RELATED STORY
Why return of cricket to Pakistan is a welcome move
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Hafeez hints at abandoning Pakistan's national team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: All that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Mitch Johnson's retirement, Imran Khan's "massive"...
RELATED STORY
Why the Pakistan Super League is more than just a...
RELATED STORY
Shehzad provisionally suspended by PCB
RELATED STORY
5 Pakistani cricketers banned for corruption 
RELATED STORY
Journey to Stardom: 10 Indian Cricket Stars Who Started...
RELATED STORY
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Today
AFG 160/7 (18.0 ov)
IRE 144/9 (18.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 16 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 32/1 (11.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 127 runs with 9 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 154/10 & 79/7 (34.0 ov)
DUR 295/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Glamorgan trail Durham by 62 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us