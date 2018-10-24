PCB issues NOCs to players for participating in T10 league

Karachi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Pakistan cricket authorities have finally decided to issue NOCs to some of its players to take part in the T-10 League being held in November-December this year in Sharjah.

The PCB said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to issue NOCs to some of its players after due diligence was carried out by the PCB in which the board procured and processed detailed information from the International Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board.

"Furthermore the PCB's own Anti-Corruption Unit also carried out a thorough review," the statement read.

Last month the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani had revoked permissions granted to some of its players to participate in the T-10 league insisting that it wanted to first be sure the event was transparent and corruption free.

Mani had also stated that the PCB wanted to know the origins of the financial details of the tournament and had also sought details and approval from the ICC.

The statement said that the PCB has observed that the ICC has given approval for member boards to issue NOCs to their players to take part in the league if they wish to.

"As a consequence of this review, the PCB has decided to allow its players to take part in the T-10 league and like the first edition the PCB will send its own integrity officers to monitor the league," the statement said.

The statement said requests for NOCs afresh will be assessed on a case to case basis.

The PCB's change of heart comes after it took a policy decision few months back to allow its contracted and main players to only appear in two leagues before the World Cup including its own Pakistan Super League