Penalised Sri Lanka show character amid ball controversy

Sri Lanka players and officials were furious when the ball was changed and they were handed a five-run penalty in St Lucia.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 05:00 IST 385 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Match referee Javagal Srinath consults with Sri Lanka officials

Lahiru Kumara sparked a West Indies collapse on a dramatic third day of the second Test which started two hours late as Sri Lanka protested against being charged with altering the condition of the ball.

Confusion reigned in St Lucia on Saturday when Sri Lanka stayed off the field while umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould - who had notified them of a ball change - waited for the tourists out in the middle under blue skies following a rain-hit Friday.

It emerged that Sri Lanka had been hit with a five-run penalty after the umpires had reportedly reviewed footage of the second day's play, which ended with the Windies 118-2 in reply to 253 at the Darren Sammy Stadium. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) denied any wrongdoing by its players.

Talks continued between the match referee, the Sri Lanka team and officials before captain Dinesh Chandimal eventually walked out with his team-mates, only to head back towards the pavilion before a ball had been bowled.

There were further discussions before the action finally got under way and Kumara took 4-86 as the Windies were bowled out for 300 - Shane Dowrich making 55 after Devon Smith was dismissed for 61.

Shannon Gabriel removed Kusal Perera to reduce Sri Lanka to 34-1 at stumps on a dramatic day, the tourists trailing by 13 runs as they wait to discover what action the ICC might take.

The ICC can confirm the match officials in the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka changed the ball and awarded 5 penalty runs to West Indies. If there are any, Code of Conduct charges will follow as per usual at close of play.#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/xeiaAKQ9DU — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2018

SLC said the players had continued the match under protest.

An SLC statement said: "SLC advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game 'under protest' to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game.

"The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing. SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team."