Perception towards women's cricket has changed: Mithali

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, who has been playing for two decades, believes that things for women's cricket changed after the last year's World Cup.

India ended as a runner up in the Women's World Cup when they were defeated by hosts England in the final played last July.

"It hasn't been very easy to take up a sport which was a very male-dominant sport back then in the 90s," Mithali, who made her ODI debut in 1999, said at an event here.

"I am sure after the World Cup things have changed (for women's cricket)...perception about people in India has changed towards women's cricket and things look very good from now on under BCCI," she said after the launch of UN Women's 'Mujhe Haq Hai' anthem .

Mithali also said her parents stood by her every time.

"I am sure, Sania (Mirza) will also agree that we had our parents to support us through thick and thin and that is why they have been the revolutionist to give us the stage and the platform and give us the independence to create our own identity," she said.

She added that as an athlete the biggest challenge she faced was perception of people that sport is not meant for women.

"We need to change the very mindset of our society because that has been the biggest challenge as women athletes we faced in our journey, the perception of people that sports is not meant for women," Mithali said

Women's cricket is a sport itself and should not be...
