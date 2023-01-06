Picking the combined MI and RCB 11 for IPL 2023 ft. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the most successful team in the history of the IPL, winning five titles. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have made it to the finals thrice but failed to cross the line on all three occasions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the poster boys for MI and RCB respectively over the past 10 years. The rivalry between the teams has been among the most exciting ones for cricket fans as they see two of the biggest names going up against each other.

Here is a look at a combined MI & RCB playing XI from the squads for the upcoming IPL season.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (C)

Although Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been at their best in the IPL in recent times, both have the strongest case to open the batting in a combined XI. They bring a wealth of experience both as batters and in the leadership group. Sharma is still the most successful captain in the league.

After a poor IPL season, Kohli bounced back in style in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. He has scored 700 runs since his comeback in the T20Is at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 143.

Rohit exhibited brilliant intent for India throughout the year, bar the World Cup. A dynamic middle order will allow him to continue the same brand of cricket at the top of the order.

The other options were Faf du Plessis and Ishan Kishan. While their recent form in the IPL has been better than Kohli and Rohit, they are not the most complete T20 openers in both squads. Playing du Plessis in this team would also mean that one overseas bowler might have to be benched - possibly disturbing the dynamic of the team.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik

The middle order is full of in-form players, with youngsters like Rajat Patidar and experienced veterans like Dinesh Karthik.

Patidar had a brilliant season with RCB last year, with his century against LSG in the eliminator being the highlight of the season for the franchise. Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best T20 batter in the world right now, after Jos Buttler.

Tim David has been one of the finest finishers across the global T20 circuit. Shahbaz Ahmed is in the playing XI because of his multi-dimensional value as a T20 cricketer and Karthik is an elite pace-hitter in death overs who will add immense value to the team.

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah

The team's bowling looks incredibly strong on paper. Bumrah and Archer are arguably the best T20 bowlers in the world, while Hazlewood has improved massively in the format over the past couple of seasons.

Archer and Hazlewood can bowl in the powerplay overs. This will allow the team to save up more overs for Bumrah at the death, where Archer can once again prove to be impactful. The best part is that all three fast bowlers are flexible enough to bowl at different stages of the game, taking the pressure off each other.

Wanindu Hasaranga will take up the spin bowling responsibilities along with Shahbaz Ahmed. He had a great season with the Bangalore-based IPL franchise last year and followed it up with brilliant performances in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Tim David can also chip in with a few overs if required.

