[Picture] Rishabh Pant gets a surprise visit from Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Team India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant received a surprise visit from former India cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth at his house on Saturday, March 26.

Pant suffered a horrific injury during a near-fatal car accident in December 2022 and is recovering after surgery. The 25-year-old from Roorkee is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship finals this year, and his absence will be a blow to Team India and the Delhi Capitals.

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina posted a photo of the four of them and wrote a heartfelt message on his Twitter account:

Former India fast bowler Sreesanth also took to his Instagram account to pen a touching message to the injured wicketkeeper-batsman:

Pant can be seen in the photo with his right knee heavily strapped as he recovers from a ligament tear in his right knee. With the left-hander out of the IPL for the 2023 season, David Warner has replaced him as the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

"Hopefully, You can come to one of our games," - David Warner sends a heartwarming message to Rishabh Pant

David Warner will serve as DC captain in Rishabh Pant's absence in IPL 2023

Warner, the newly appointed DC captain admitted that he has big shoes to fill in the southpaw's absence and shared some kind words for Rishabh as he recovers from his injury.

In a special message for the injured Pant, the dashing opener said:

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement issued by the franchise. "On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

Here's a video of Warner sharing his excitement about captaining the Delhi Capitals and wishing Rishabh a speedy recovery.

It is worth noting that David Warner was part of the Delhi franchise from 2009 to 2013 before moving on to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2014 to 2021. He led SRH to the title in 2016 before returning to Delhi in 2022.

Warner is the third-leading scorer in IPL history with 5881 runs and has won the Orange cap on three occasions. In his first season back with the Capitals, Warner scored 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150 in IPL 2022. The Australian opener will look to replicate last season's form and lead the franchise to their elusive IPL title.

The Capitals open their IPL campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 2.

