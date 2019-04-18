×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Plea against BCCI CEO Johri for sexual harassment

IANS
NEWS
News
19   //    18 Apr 2019, 15:17 IST
IANS Image
Rahul Johri. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Citing sexual harassment charges, a lawyer has moved the Supreme Court challenging the continuation of Rahul Johri in the capacity of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO.

Rashmi Nair, who claims to be a women issue activist, filed the petition in the apex court and has insisted that there was every reason for BCCI Ombudsman D.K. Jain to revisit the case against Johri.

"Johri had a very colourful past in each and every organisation where he worked and he managed to get away with all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by threat, coercion or greed," the petition said.

The petitioner also sought to know why the recently appointed ombudsman was not being handed the matter for investigation.

Nair in her petition cited about three women who had raised the issue.

"The three women came for deposition but for some reason one woman did not depose and the other two deposed against Johri.

"After this team carried out the investigation, there was a difference of opinion between members -- Justice (retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda -- and giving the benefit of doubt and clean chit despite one member (Gowda) found him guilty (sic)."

In the report of the independent inquiry by the committee, while Rakesh Sharma and Barkha Singh gave Johri a clean chit, Gowda had said that 'the conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities'.

Johri had gone to the UK during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

A senior BCCI official had questioned the virtuousness of the Independent Committee itself as one of the members -- Barkha Singh -- was already a chairperson of Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) internal complaints committee when appointed in the panel to look into allegations against Johri.

After the conclusion of the inquiry, the committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and that was published on the BCCI's website.

It read: "Since there is no consensus between the two members of the CoA regarding what action should be taken against Rahul Johri, the chairman stated that the natural consequence would be that Johri continues as the CEO of BCCI and is entitled to resume office.

"Diana Edulji (of the CoA) disagreed with this. However, the chairman reiterated that Rahul Johri should continue as the CEO of BCCI and resume his duties as a natural consequence."

In her petition, Nair said there was every reason for Jain to revisit the case against Johri.

Advertisement
Suspend Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul till further course of action, says CoA member Diana Edulji
RELATED STORY
Mohammed Shami charged with dowry and sexual harassment
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul suspended pending inquiry
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 batsmen who led the Orange Cap list in the 2016 IPL season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 changes Chennai Super Kings should make for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan create history, Extension for coach Shastri? and more - Cricket News Today, 18th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Shami in trouble, KKR's injury replacement and more - Cricket News Today, 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Jadeja’s insane shot off Stokes for a six and Dhoni patting his helmet with the bat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC - 3 Mistakes cost the game for Delhi capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Three interesting player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us