Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Australia vs South Africa - 3 player battles to watch out for

The stage is set for the biggest battle of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, with Australia and South Africa contesting for glory in the final at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26.

Australia, the defending champions, are vying for an unprecedented sixth title whereas South Africa are playing their first ever summit clash at a senior cricket World Cup.

After a thrilling semifinal round, one expects this contest to ebb and flow in a similar fashion, with the team holding their nerve at the crucial moments expected to come out on top. To that end, there are plenty of subplots and matchups that could determine the fate of this final.

Let's look at three vital player battles to watch out for in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Beth Mooney vs Marizanne Kapp

Beth Mooney has hit her straps at the right time during this Women's T20 World Cup. After a solid half-century that set the tone for Australia to post a par-plus total in the semifinal, she will be tasked with repeating the same in the final.

It will come down to South Africa's talismanic all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to try and spoil those plans and put the hosts in front instead. The swing bowler, who often takes the new ball, trapped Mooney plumb in front in the Group 1 clash between the two sides earlier in the tournament and will look to do the same once again.

Across all T20s, Mooney has scored 93 runs off 102 deliveries against Kapp while being dismissed four times. Clearly, the Protea all-rounder has the edge over Mooney and this matchup could set the tone for an enthralling final.

#2 Megan Schutt vs Tazmin Brits

Australia's veteran swing bowler against the in-form South African opening batter. Megan Schutt against Tazmin Brits ought to make for fascinating viewing, with both players in question enjoying a fine Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

Schutt's inswingers aren't easy to contend with and one key takeaway from Brits' approach so far has been the slow starts she has gotten off to. It is something that won't work every time, and if Schutt can pile up the dots on Brits, it could force the latter to take disproportionate risks early on.

However, if Brits can carry forward her purple patch, she can very well set the game for South Africa to pull off something unprecedented against Australia.

#3 Meg Lanning vs Nonkululeko Mlaba

Despite an ordinary outing in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against England, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has made a big impact for South Africa throughout the competition.

She made her presence felt in the Group 1 clash against Australia by accounting for the wicket of skipper Meg Lanning. The same matchup could well come into play once again, with the right-handed Lanning set to bat through the middle-overs.

Lanning has enjoyed a steady campaign with a string of scores in the 40s, although she was slow to get off the blocks against India. Regular wickets that don't allow Australia to impose themselves in the contest is what South Africa require and if Mlaba can string in a set of tight overs, it could make Lanning's job a lot tougher in the biggest game of the tournament.

Which of these player battles do you think will go on to have a defining say in who wins the Women's T20 World Cup title? Let us know in the comments section below!

