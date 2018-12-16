×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PM Modi lauds Gambhir for his contribution to Indian cricket and his work on social causes

PTI
NEWS
News
31   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded recently retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir for his contribution to the sport as well for his efforts to bring "positive difference in the lives of the lesser privileged".

PM Modi made a special mention of the contribution made by Gambhir during India's triumphant campaign at the ICC World Twenty20 2007 and the ICC World Cup (50-over) in 2011.

"Let me begin by congratulating you for your stupendous contribution to Indian sports! India will always be grateful to you for you memorable performances, many of which resulted in historic victories for our nation," Modi wrote in the letter which was posted by Gambhir on his Twitter handle.

Gambhir thanked the PM for his kind words.

"Thanks @narendramodi @PMOIndia for the kind words. Nothing of this would have been possible without love and support of our fellow countrymen. All these deeds are dedicated to our country," he said in the same tweet posted along with the letter.

Modi praised Gambhir's passion for the game.

"I am sure the journey was filled with both ups and downs but your dedication and persistence ensured that you began to play for the nation. Within a short span, you emerged as a dependable opener, who often took the team to flying starts," the Prime Minister said.

The 37-year-old Gambhir was one of the most outspoken sportsmen who do not shy away from voicing their opinions on several issues facing the nation.

"The firmness and frankness with which you have spoken about issues, especially relating to India's unity and integrity have endeared you to people across the spectrum," PM Modi said.

"Alongside your game, you have been at the forefront of several community service initiatives and this is extremely heartening to see. It is great when public figures show the way and devote time as well as resources towards bringing a positive difference in the lives of the lesser privileged," he said.

Advertisement

Gambhir made 58 Test appearances for India, accumulating 4154 runs at an average of 41.95. His 147 ODI games fetched 5238 runs, while in 37 T20 Internationals, he scored 932 runs.

"When you announced retirement from all forms of cricket, you left several well wishers of yours disappointed. However, this decision marks the start of not one but several other innings of your life. You will have the time and opportunity to pursue other aspects which you would have wanted to pursue a lot earlier but didn't not have the time for," Modi said.

After his retirement, there was speculation that Gambhir may join politics but he categorically rejected it

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Indian PM Narendra Modi requested by gaming federation to...
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket News: PM Modi meets Ravindra Jadeja
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Percentage of Test centuries...
RELATED STORY
5 special memories of Gautam Gambhir for every cricket fan
RELATED STORY
The unsung hero of Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: The most underappreciated Indian cricketer?
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir slams Ravi Shastri for his "childish and...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable Gautam Gambhir knocks across the formats
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: The Unbeaten Workhorse
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir retires: 4 best innings played by him...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 06:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Today
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 153/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 21 runs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us