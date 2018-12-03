×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ponting calls on Australia to 'unsettle' Kohli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    03 Dec 2018, 22:32 IST
Kohlicropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli can be "rattled" by Australia with hostile bowling and "a few words" in the upcoming Test series against India.

Touring captain Kohli is one of the world's best batsmen and Ponting is keen to see his former side prevent the India star from finding his groove early in the opening Adelaide Test.

Much has been made of Australia's ethos since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, with the team attempting to change negative perceptions, but Ponting believes this should not stop them from sledging Kohli, particularly if it is backed up with good bowling.

"I don't necessarily believe that you shouldn't try to get under his skin," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Mitchell Johnson definitely rattled him a few times with some good, hostile bowling and some good, hostile body language around him. We shouldn't sit back and let anyone bully the way we go about playing our cricket, especially at home. They're in our backyard.

"The great Australian teams that I played in always had a few words to say, but it was always on the back of some good, hostile bowling first. You can't do it without it – it's just rubbish otherwise.

"You have to be able to impose yourself on the game in a way other than using your mouth. You've got to use your actions and your skills and if they do that, then they can definitely unsettle him."

Regarding Australia's attitude in such situations, captain Tim Paine last week said: "We're not concerned about being liked one bit."

Michael Clarke, who skippered the Test team after Ponting, had suggested there was too much emphasis on "being liked" in the Australia camp.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kohli can still be rattled, don't let him be a bully:...
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hyped controversies during India Australia series...
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
Can Kohli go past another Sachin Tendulkar record in...
RELATED STORY
India-Australia combined Test XI: 21st century 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats for the...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Test scores of Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 important goals that Virat Kohli can achieve on the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us