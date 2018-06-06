Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ponting to help Langer plot England's downfall

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will join Justin Langer's coaching staff for the ODIs and T20Is against England this month.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 17:05 IST
38
rickyponting - cropped
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Justin Langer has added former skipper Ricky Ponting to his coaching staff for Australia's limited overs series with England.

It will be the second time Ponting has worked with Langer as part of the national team's coaching structure, having previously provided support during their 2017 T20 internationals against Sri Lanka.

Ponting – who coached the Delhi Daredevils during the recent IPL – also worked alongside former head coach Darren Lehmann in the tri-series with England and New Zealand earlier this year.

Australia begin their five-match series with England at The Oval on June 13, and Langer is delighted to have Ponting's support as they look to rebuild their reputation following the ball-tampering scandal.

"Ricky is one of the greats of the game, and since he was already in England doing some commentary we saw it as a great opportunity to have him join our team for this important series," Langer said.

"We have played a lot of cricket together and coached alongside each other previously, and he will also know many of the players already through his work with the team over the past two summers and his BBL commitments.

"Ricky's knowledge of the game is second-to-none, and we know that his experiences, tactical expertise and leadership will be invaluable for this group, as we start to build a team capable of winning a World Cup in these conditions in a year's time."

