×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pooran's 53 takes West Indies to 181-3 against India in 3rd T20I

PTI
NEWS
News
2   //    11 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire half-century powered West Indies to a competitive 181 for 3 in the third and final T20 International against India here on Sunday.

Pooran blasted four boundaries and as many sixes in his 25-ball unbeaten innings. His blistering 87-run unbeaten partnership in 43 balls with fellow southpaw Darren Bravo (43 off 37 balls) enabled the team move from 94 for 3 to 181 in the allotted 20 overs.

Reeling after two crushing defeats, the West Indies showed the stomach to fight as they batted with a lot more purpose at the M A Chidambaram stadium here.

Pooran, who has been on the fringes for a while and did well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), showed why he is rated highly, batting with a lot of enterprise.

He wasn't afraid to go for his shots and also employed the switch-hit on a few occasions, including hammering a six off Chahal. Bravo offered him great support and hit a couple of big sixers of his own.

Chahal, who got a lot of turn off the wicket, was the most successful Indian bowler with 2 for 28 from his four overs, but faced the heat towards the end when Pooran and Bravo went on the attack.

Washington Sundar, who took the wicket of Denesh Ramdin (15), was the other wicket-taker.

Young pacer Khaleel Ahmed had a good start to his spell but he couldn't make much of an impression. Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar too remained without wickets.

Earlier, openers Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Shai Hope (24) got the visitors off to a brisk start and looked to score from the word go after captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat.

Hetmyer, one of the success stories of the series for the Windies, cracked the first boundary in the second over bowled by Washington Sundar. Hope too got into the act in the next over from Khaleel.

The stylish right-hander hit the first six of the innings, lofting Krunal Pandya over long-on. He perished in going for another big hit, caught on the boundary by Sundar off Yuzvendra Chahal's first ball of the match. His contribution was 24 in a first wicket partnership of 51.

Hetmyer slammed four boundaries and a six in his 21-ball 26 but was dismissed when trying to cut a delivery from Chahal. The ball bounced a little more than the southpaw expected and his shot was snaffled by Pandya.

India brought in Chahal and Sundar for Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested while West Indies retained the XI that played in Lucknow

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I against West Indies 
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 reasons why West Indies lost the...
RELATED STORY
Best West Indies T20I XI that can defeat any team
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Bumrah, Umesh, Kuldeep rested...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers to watch out for in the T20I series...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 14/1 (3.4 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 266 runs to win from 46.2 overs
PAK VS NZ live score
3rd T20I
WIN 181/3 (20.0 ov)
IND 35/1 (4.0 ov)
LIVE
India need 147 runs to win from 16.0 overs
WIN VS IND live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
BAN 303/5 (90.0 ov)
ZIM
Day 1 | Stumps: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 320/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 280/9 (50.0 ov)
South Africa win by 40 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us