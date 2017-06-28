Pothas named temporary Sri Lanka coach

Graham Ford's departure has given Nic Pothas the chance to coach Sri Lanka until the end of India's tour.

Nic Pothas has been appointed as interim coach of Sri Lanka following Graham Ford's resignation.

Ford stepped down last weekend just 15 months into his second spell as coach of Sri Lanka with two years remaining on his contract.

Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala on Tuesday revealed that South African former Hampshire wicketkeeper Pothas will step up from his role as fielding coach to replace Ford on a temporary basis.

Pothas will take charge for a five-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe, which starts on Friday, and stay on until India complete their tour of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal has been omitted from the squad for the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Teenage spinning all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga is called up for the first time, while Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera are recalled.

Lasith Malinga was included on the day he was given a one-year ban, suspended by six months, and fined 50 per cent of his next ODI match fee for a breach of contract.

Malinga was punished for speaking out against Sri Lanka sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, who questioned the national team's fitness levels following a disappointing Champions Trophy in England.

Sri Lanka squad for first two ODIs against Zimbabwe: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka.