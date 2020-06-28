Pragyan Ojha reveals how Sachin Tendulkar's wicket helped him receive a gift from IPL franchise owner

Former India and Deccan Chargers player, Pragyan Ojha has revealed how Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in IPL 2009 helped him receive a gift from his former franchise Deccan Chargers' owner.

In a recent conversation with Wisden India, Ojha recalled an incident when the DC owner came up to him and offered him a special gift if he was able to get Sachin Tendulkar's wicket. Tendulkar, who was playing for Mumbai Indians, eventually got out to the left-arm spinner which resulted in him getting a watch fro the DC owner in return.

“This was in Durban, just before our game against MI. Our owner came to me, and the way I was bowling in South Africa, he had a word with me. He is from Hyderabad [the team Ojha represented in Ranji Trophy], [he is] one of the team owners in our local leagues in the Hyderabad Cricket Association system. He knows me right from my childhood. He walked up to me and said ‘Pragyan, if you get Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket, then definitely I’ll have a special gift for you”.

“He knew exactly that I used to love watches. I told him, ‘Sir, If I get his wicket, I need a watch’. It so happened, the next day, I got Sachin paaji’s wicket and he gifted me a watch.”

In the same match, Ojha finished with figures of 4-021-3 which helped them beat MI by 12 runs. Pragyan Ojha was awarded Player of the Match award for his impeccable performance.

Pragyan Ojha won IPL with DC

DC ended the group stage top of the table with 10 wins in 14 matches that year, and finally defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of IPL 2009 under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy.

In the second edition of the cash-rich league which was held in South Africa, Ojha ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 18 wickets. Later, Pragyan Ojha shifted base to Mumbai Indians in 2012 and represented them till 2015.