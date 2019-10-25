Prasad gives strong hint Dhoni's India career may be over

Former India captain MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's India career would appear to be over after he was omitted from the Twenty20 International squad to face Bangladesh, with chief selector MSK Prasad reiterating "we are moving on".

Rishabh Pant is set to don the gloves in a three-match series against the Tigers and Sanju Samson was also among the 15 players named in the T20 squad on Thursday, while Rohit Sharma was named captain as Virat Kohli is given a rest.

There was no place for the 38-year-old Dhoni and although Prasad did not go as far as saying the former captain will not play for his country again, he gave a strong indication that may be the case.

"This is our clear thought process that post-World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only," Prasad said.

"I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters [to] establish themselves in the side.

"With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming in, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process."

Asked whether Dhoni could be recalled with an impressive return to domestic action, Prasad said: "That is purely his personal call.

"Going into domestic cricket, getting his touch back, or thoughts about retirement, everything is purely his personal [decision]. We've already laid the roadmap for future, I'm sure you can see in the way we are selecting the teams."

Pressed if Pant will get a certain number of games to prove he is the right man for the job, Prasad said sternly: "I have already answered, we are backing Rishabh Pant."

India T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.