Predicting the top 3 highest wicket-getters in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs ft. Mohammed Siraj

The three-match ODI series against Australia will mark the return of Mohammed Siraj to India's 50-over set-up. The Men in Blue are set to participate in a three-match ODI series Down Under. Perth will host the series opener on Sunday, October 19.

With ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested for this series, it will be a huge opportunity for the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh to prove their mettle. As Australia's batting order would be relatively depleted, the Indian pacers will aim to take advantage of the inexperienced batting unit of the opposition.

Meanwhile, India have a strong batting line-up with the likes of captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer among others. Australia will miss their regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is out due to injury.

In such a scenario, the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of senior pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The likes of Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, and Xavier Bartlett will also aim to make the most of the opportunities that come their way.

Having said that, here are three bowlers who could end up with the most wickets in this ODI series.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

England v Australia - 2nd Metro Bank ODI - Source: Getty

Australia will rely on the experience of Josh Hazlewood against a strong Indian batting line-up. He has recently been among the wickets in white-ball cricket. During Australia's T20I series against New Zealand, he bagged three wickets from two innings at an average of 16.33 and an economy of 6.12.

In the T20Is against South Africa, Hazlewood picked up six wickets from three games at an average of 18.83 with a strike-rate of 12. He has bagged 17 wickets from 11 ODIs against India. Moreover, he has a decent record in the format at home.

Hazlewood has 63 scalps from 41 ODIs at an average of 26.14 and an economy of 4.56. Overall, he has 139 wickets from 93 matches at an average of 27.74 and an economy of 4.78.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj will be making a comeback in the ODI format for India. He last played in 2024 against Sri Lanka. Siraj has been in magnificent form in red-ball cricket. He picked up 23 wickets from five Tests in England and 10 against the West Indies in two games.

In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj will have to play the role of a lead pacer. Returning to the format after over a year, it will be a challenging experience for him. However, India will hope for him to replicate his Test form in the ODIs.

Siraj had a decent IPL 2025 with 16 scalps from 15 games. He has played 44 ODIs so far and has bagged 71 wickets at an average of 24.04 and an economy of 5.18.

#1 Mitchell Starc

England v Australia - 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Source: Getty

Along with Hazlewood, the hosts will also expect veteran pacer Mitchell Starc to come good. Starc last played an ODI in 2024 and will also be making a comeback in the format, like Mohammed Siraj.

He has bagged 30 wickets from 19 ODIs against India at an average of 32.66 and an economy of 5.99. Starc has exceptional numbers at home. In 55 games, he has picked up 102 wickets at an average of 21.38 and an economy of 4.86.

Against the Indian top order that is filled with right-handers, Starc will have a crucial role as a left-arm pacer. The likes of Gill and Rohit, in particular, are known to have issues against left-arm pacers in white-ball cricket at the top.

