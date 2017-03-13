Pressure is right on India - Lyon cranks it up ahead of third Test

The second Test between India and Australia was acrimonious, and Nathan Lyon believes Virat Kohli's hosts are feeling the heat.

by Omnisport News 13 Mar 2017, 16:30 IST

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon believes Australia's performances against India have surprised many and have left their hosts feeling the pressure ahead of the third Test.

India have been dominant in their own conditions in recent years - their opening-Test loss to Australia last month their first on home soil since December 2012.

Most expected Australia to struggle, but with the series poised at 1-1 following India's 75-run success in the second Test, Lyon says his side are brimming with confidence prior to battle lines being re-drawn in Ranchi on Thursday.

"Definitely there's a lot of belief. There's a lot of people who wrote us off before we even got on a plane and landed in Dubai. Let alone coming over here," he said.

"Everyone said that we were going to lose 4-0. It's 1-1, we're one win away from regaining the trophy and that's what we are here to do.

"The pressure is right on India - there's no pressure on us. Everyone said we were going to lose 4-0.

"But we believe we can beat the best teams anywhere in the world. We proved that in the first Test, we came close in the second Test and even that hurt - that's probably the best thing about that game. That hurt from losing, but being able to get so close to them.

"So we know they're a brilliant team in these conditions. So if we can keep competing hard against them, who knows? Keep batting well in partnerships, bowling well in partnerships, taking 20 wickets and we'll see where we get to.

"I think they're feeling the pressure a little bit to be honest. And it's good."