Probe panel summons BCCI president, secretary for deposition

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    11 Nov 2018, 21:58 IST

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The three-member probe panel has summoned acting BCCI president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to join treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.

While treasurer Anirudh had emailed to the probe panel on Friday, offering to assist the panel in its probe against Johri, Khanna and Amitabh received mails from the panel on Sunday asking them for deposition.

"Yes both CK Khanna and Amitabh have received mails to join Anirudh for a deposition in the sexual harassment case on Monday at the BCCI headquarters," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

With all three principal office bearers being called for deposition, the issue is becoming serious by the day.

"This is the right decision by the panel to call all the office bearers for helping them assist in the probe. I believe all the employees (male and female) of BCCI should also be called for deposition," the official added.

As of now, the only high profile deposition has been of former BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit head Neeraj Kumar, who appeared before the panel on Saturday via Skype.

Monday is the last day for deposition while November 15 is the deadline for the probe panel to submit its report to the COA

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
