Opinion: Problem areas aplenty for the Men in Blue before the World Cup

Gulraj Bedi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 45 // 04 Nov 2018, 01:58 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

A shock defeat against a largely-depleted West Indian side in the third ODI had infused life into the series. Virat Kohli’s 38th ODI ton went in vain as the men from the Caribbean kept striking at regular intervals to deny the hosts a much-anticipated victory, before the result of the series was decided in the last game.

An unlikely defeat at the hands of the West Indies has once again given air to a few burning questions. India’s lack of batting depth was quite visible when Bhuvaneshwar Kumar came in at seven with the likes of Kuldeep, Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, and Bumrah to follow.

Despite having the ‘favourites’ tag firmly attached to their chests, the men in blue need to answer a few burning questions before the marquee event begins in the UK next year.

Overdependence on the top-3

One of the biggest worries of the Indian team has been the batting order’s over-reliance on the top three. Every now and then, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli can be seen churning out hundreds at a rate which is nothing short of incredible.

Both the openers, along with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, have been scoring heavily in the limited-overs format. Shikhar Dhawan led the batting charts in the absence of Virat Kohli in the recently-concluded Asia Cup and scored a couple of centuries in the tournament. His form was one of the major reasons behind India’s successful Asia Cup Campaign.

Rohit Sharma, in the other hand, has turned into an ODI monster, scoring daddy hundreds on a consistent basis. In the ongoing ODI Series against the Windies, Rohit has scored 2 scores of over 150 (including the 4th ODI ). He now has 7 scores of 150+, 2 more than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli’s greatness knows no boundaries. He has been scaling new heights with each passing game. He has scored three consecutive hundreds in the first three ODIs of the series, becoming the first Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

More often than not, one out of the top-three batters ends up getting a century. The problem begins when the top-order witnesses a collective failure. The top-order’s excessive run-scoring ability has often been punctuated by some ugly failures, like the one that was seen in the final of the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy in England.

In the ongoing series against the West Indies, the third ODI brought to light the fragility ailing the team’s middle-order. After both the openers were dismissed cheaply, nobody in the middle order showed the temperament to play alongside the Indian skipper, who, despite losing partners at the other end, kept marching on his merry way.

Given the nature of some sinister defeats that the Indians have been subjected to in the recent past, it certainly wouldn’t be wrong to say that beefing up the middle by bringing in the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

With age on their side, both these batters have shown signs of early promise, and a bit more work on the technical aspects might well see them sealing their spot in the batting order.

