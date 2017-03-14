Proteas call for Piedt to provide extra spin option

Dane Piedt is set to join South Africa's Test squad to give the Proteas the option of playing two frontline spinners in Hamilton.

South Africa are set to have an additional spin-bowling option available for the third Test with New Zealand after calling Dane Piedt into their squad.

Off-spinner Piedt, who played the last of his seven Tests against the Black Caps last August, is set to link up with the Proteas in Wellington during the second Test that begins on Thursday - subject to visa approval.

He will then come into contention for the series finale in Hamilton.

Keshav Maharaj was the sole spinner selected in South Africa's initial squad. However, conditions in New Zealand have proved more spin-friendly than the tourists anticipated.

The Black Caps sprung a surprise by selecting two frontline spinners, Mitchell Santner and Jeetan Patel, for last week's drawn first Test in Dunedin, a decision that saw experienced seamer Tim Southee omitted.

And South Africa could now adopt a similar tactic in Hamilton, with Piedt having been given the nod ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi, who featured in the recent series with Australia.