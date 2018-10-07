×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Proteas paceman Steyn and Rabada set up whitewash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    07 Oct 2018, 01:23 IST
DaleSteyn - Cropped
South Africa quick Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets apiece and Heinrich Klaasen scored a maiden ODI half-century as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by four wickets to complete a whitewash in Paarl.

Steyn scored a first white-ball half-century for the Proteas on his ODI return in Bloemfontein this week and did what he does best on Saturday, taking 3-29 with a hostile display of fast bowling on captain Faf du Plessis' return.

Fellow paceman Rabada finished with figures of 3-32 as the Proteas dismissed Zimbabwe for 228, Sean Williams top scoring with 69.

That never looked like being enough, Reeza Hendricks making 66 and Klaasen 59 as South Africa cruised to their target with 25 balls to spare, consigning Zimbabwe to a 3-0 defeat.

Zimbabwe were struggling on 44/3 after Hamilton Masakadza won the toss, the skipper falling for 26 when he gloved Rabada behind.

A 73-run stand from Brendan Taylor (40) and Williams gave the underdogs hope of posting a competitive total, wicketkeeper-batsman Taylor - who passed 6,000 ODI runs - finding the boundary six times in a 44-ball knock before he was stumped off Imran Tahir (2-44).

Williams followed when he was caught and bowled by Rabada and Zimbabwe were all out when Donald Tiripano (29) was undone by a slower ball from Steyn, who also got rid of Craig Ervine and Peter Moor.

Hendricks and Aiden Markram (42) put on 75 for the first wicket before Williams trapped the latter leg before and Du Plessis chipped in with 26 in his comeback from a shoulder injury.

South Africa were 122/3 in the 23rd over when Tiripano (2-35) removed JP Duminy and the same bowler ended Hendricks' excellent knock after he had struck a six and another five boundaries.

Klaasen and Khaya Zondo (25 not out) put South Africa on the brink of victory with a partnership of 66 for the fifth wicket and Steyn drove Tendai Chatara for four to consign Zimbabwe to another defeat.

Omnisport
NEWS
Duminy sees Proteas home after early Rabada burst
RELATED STORY
Steyn and Tahir inspire Proteas to dominant win over...
RELATED STORY
Steyn revels in impressive Proteas return
RELATED STORY
Steyn included in Proteas' ODI squad
RELATED STORY
1st test: Sri Lanka 287 all out; Steyn goes closer to record
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn sparkles with bat on ODI comeback
RELATED STORY
Kagiso Rabada 'way better' bowler than me, insists Dale...
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn shines with both bat and ball in his comeback...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn back in South Africa's ODI squad 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us