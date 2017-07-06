Proteas ready to target England insecurities - Elgar

Dean Elgar said South Africa are ready to "make a dent" in England in the first of four Tests.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 00:10 IST

South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar

Stand-in captain Dean Elgar views the first Test at Lord's as a great opportunity for South Africa to take advantage of England's "insecurities" at the start of Joe Root's reign as skipper.

The Proteas might be seen as vulnerable with captain Faf du Plessis still at home following the birth of his first child and AB de Villiers playing no part in the four-match series.

Yet Elgar thinks it is a good time to be facing an England side that will be led by Root for the first time on Thursday.

Asked why he has come to that conclusion, Elgar said: "New leadership, a few new faces in their batting line-up, a few injury concerns.

The opening batsman added: "Sitting here as a South African player I see it as a good opportunity for us to try and make a dent.

"They have their own insecurities within their team. They're under new leadership and everyone is asking Root what his captaincy is going to be like."

Elgar is ready to lead by example in the absence of Du Plessis.

The 30-year-old said: "If you take me off the field I'm quite a reserved and quiet guy, and if I get to know the individuals I'm a bit of a clown.

"But once I cross the line, you can see it in my batting, I'm a bit tougher and more nuggety, as everyone calls it. I still don't know what the word means.

"But the captaincy will be within those kind of lines - a little bit more aggressive, a bit more of a fighter out there, maybe taking the play to the opposition."