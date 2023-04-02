"PSL Talent Harry Brook Struggles on IPL Debut"- Fans roast the English batter after his epic failure on IPL debut for SRH against Rajasthan Royals

English batter Harry Brook failed to impress anyone on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (April 2). After his heroics in international cricket for England, SRH procured his services at the mega-auction last December with a hefty pay-check of INR 13.25 crore.

There were huge expectations from Harry Brook ahead of this season as he was in red-hot form. However, he failed to live up to them in his maiden outing. He walked in to bat after Trent Boult dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the very first over.

Harry Brook played out the final ball as Boult ended up with a two-wicket maiden. The English batter continued to struggle after that and failed to find any rhythm in his batting throughout his stay at the crease.

Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned him in the seventh over and put him out of his misery. He faced 21 balls and could only score 13 runs while SRH were chasing a steep target of 204.

Fans were highly disappointed to witness a timid knock from Harry Brook in his first IPL match. They took to the Twitter platform and slammed him through their tweets after his dismissal in the chase.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Khushi @khushi_1007 #HarryBrook #IPL23



Kavya Maran and SRH after spending 13.25 cr on Brook - Kavya Maran and SRH after spending 13.25 cr on Brook - #HarryBrook #IPL23 Kavya Maran and SRH after spending 13.25 cr on Brook - https://t.co/R468YbD0Oj

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation PSL Talent Harry Brook Struggles on IPL Debut PSL Talent Harry Brook Struggles on IPL Debut 😐💔 https://t.co/jk2wJdio3Q

Lokesh Saini @LokeshVirat18K



Sold in 13 cr.

Runs : 13 in first match Harry Brook in IPLSold in 13 cr.Runs : 13 in first match Harry Brook in IPLSold in 13 cr.Runs : 13 in first match😹 https://t.co/OgMCmO7ubA

A_ @Kohlifier There are certain levels to this🥶



Shubman Gill vs RR Harry brook vs RR There are certain levels to this🥶Shubman Gill vs RR Harry brook vs RR https://t.co/4sljdz1pJE

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Disappointing start in IPL for Harry Brook who gas been such a sensation the past year. Stroke less for the most while he was in the middle. SRH pegged back by losing two early wickets and he was under pressure, but even so Disappointing start in IPL for Harry Brook who gas been such a sensation the past year. Stroke less for the most while he was in the middle. SRH pegged back by losing two early wickets and he was under pressure, but even so

Karthik Raj @kartcric Could very well be Harry Brook missing out in the next game. Rashid with a decent game and SRH will want Jansen in the XI ig. Could very well be Harry Brook missing out in the next game. Rashid with a decent game and SRH will want Jansen in the XI ig.

The Cricket Podcast @TheCricketPod



#IPL2023 Looks like we should all give up on Harry Brook. He's rubbish. Also SRH, they are definitely gonna finish last now too. Looks like we should all give up on Harry Brook. He's rubbish. Also SRH, they are definitely gonna finish last now too. #IPL2023

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Harry Brook Struggled Vs Spin In The WT20 Too Hence Why I Didn't Go Over The Top About His Spin Playing Ability By Seeing Him Smash Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Micheal Bracewell In Tests Harry Brook Struggled Vs Spin In The WT20 Too Hence Why I Didn't Go Over The Top About His Spin Playing Ability By Seeing Him Smash Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Micheal Bracewell In Tests

TweetTalks 🌶 @Reddy_1610 14 crore harry brook 13(21) while chasing 200+

14 crore harry brook 13(21) while chasing 200+https://t.co/JfkPiKkBwr

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Harry Brook Is About To Find Out The Difference Between Spin Quality In PSL/Hundred To Spin Quality In IPL Harry Brook Is About To Find Out The Difference Between Spin Quality In PSL/Hundred To Spin Quality In IPL

Karthikeya @KarthikeyaCric



#IPL2023 #SRHvsRR Harry Brook averages under 20 against leg spin in T20s and particularly struggles picking the direction of spin - he averages 12 against googlies. He is an outstanding talent but a middle order role in his debut IPL season could amplify this issue. Harry Brook averages under 20 against leg spin in T20s and particularly struggles picking the direction of spin - he averages 12 against googlies. He is an outstanding talent but a middle order role in his debut IPL season could amplify this issue. #IPL2023 #SRHvsRR

Faiz Fazel @theFaizFazel

#RCBvMI #RRvSRH #ipl2023 Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Harry Brook combined cost over 65 Cr INR in the Indian Premier League. They have all combined to score 51 in their first matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone scored 54 runs. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Harry Brook combined cost over 65 Cr INR in the Indian Premier League. They have all combined to score 51 in their first matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone scored 54 runs.#RCBvMI #RRvSRH #ipl2023

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann @rajasthanroyals



Le SRH team management to Harry :) @IamSanjuSamson SRH seeing Harry Brook playing for RR & scored brilliant 13 runs of 21 balls.Le SRH team management to Harry :) @rajasthanroyals @IamSanjuSamson SRH seeing Harry Brook playing for RR & scored brilliant 13 runs of 21 balls. Le SRH team management to Harry :) https://t.co/CLqisO40Pg

Sujal @Sujal_Pandey07 @mufaddal_vohra Harry brook plays t20 in test and test in t20.🤦🏻 @mufaddal_vohra Harry brook plays t20 in test and test in t20.🤦🏻

Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 @ankit_acerbic Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes in IPL so far Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes in IPL so far https://t.co/AHqPZ4Tycj

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Gorgeous 13 runs off 21 balls with gigantic strike rate of 61, what else we have asked from an 13.25cr IPL debutant #SRHvRR Welcome to t̶h̶e̶ ̶I̶P̶L̶ the Academy Mr Harry Brook🤩Gorgeous 13 runs off 21 balls with gigantic strike rate of 61, what else we have asked from an 13.25cr IPL debutant Welcome to t̶h̶e̶ ̶I̶P̶L̶ the Academy Mr Harry Brook🤩Gorgeous 13 runs off 21 balls with gigantic strike rate of 61, what else we have asked from an 13.25cr IPL debutant 😍🔥 #SRHvRR https://t.co/mDYBcCbnZI

Rajasthan Royals register a comprehensive win against SRH

Courtesy of fluent half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals notched up a mammoth total of 203/5 in the first innings.

In response, SRH never looked in contention to chase down the target as they kept losing wickets in heaps. Trent Boult (2/21) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) bowled phenomenal spells to restrict the Hyderabad side to 131/8. RR began the season with a clinical 72-run win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the victory, saying:

"I was wondering how we will start the season, very happy. Having a bat like Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, we can expect that with the mindset they coming in. We definitely are a very good side but you have to keep the heads down and follow the process."

He added:

"We know that things can turn around at any point. Wanted to finish the innings off well and feel we did pretty well. There should be strengths and there will be weaknesses too. We will find out as the tournament goes on!"

Jos Buttler received the Player of the Match award for his blistering half-century in the first innings.

Poll : 0 votes