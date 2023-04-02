"PSL Talent Harry Brook Struggles on IPL Debut"- Fans roast the English batter after his epic failure on IPL debut for SRH against Rajasthan Royals

English batter Harry Brook failed to impress anyone on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (April 2). After his heroics in international cricket for England, SRH procured his services at the mega-auction last December with a hefty pay-check of INR 13.25 crore.
There were huge expectations from Harry Brook ahead of this season as he was in red-hot form. However, he failed to live up to them in his maiden outing. He walked in to bat after Trent Boult dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the very first over.
Harry Brook played out the final ball as Boult ended up with a two-wicket maiden. The English batter continued to struggle after that and failed to find any rhythm in his batting throughout his stay at the crease.
Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned him in the seventh over and put him out of his misery. He faced 21 balls and could only score 13 runs while SRH were chasing a steep target of 204.
Fans were highly disappointed to witness a timid knock from Harry Brook in his first IPL match. They took to the Twitter platform and slammed him through their tweets after his dismissal in the chase.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Rajasthan Royals register a comprehensive win against SRH
Courtesy of fluent half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals notched up a mammoth total of 203/5 in the first innings.
In response, SRH never looked in contention to chase down the target as they kept losing wickets in heaps. Trent Boult (2/21) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) bowled phenomenal spells to restrict the Hyderabad side to 131/8. RR began the season with a clinical 72-run win.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the victory, saying:
"I was wondering how we will start the season, very happy. Having a bat like Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, we can expect that with the mindset they coming in. We definitely are a very good side but you have to keep the heads down and follow the process."
He added:
"We know that things can turn around at any point. Wanted to finish the innings off well and feel we did pretty well. There should be strengths and there will be weaknesses too. We will find out as the tournament goes on!"
Jos Buttler received the Player of the Match award for his blistering half-century in the first innings.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.