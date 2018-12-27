×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pujara's slow innings may cost India Melbourne Test:Ponting

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:12 IST

Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting found India's slow batting baffling in the third Test and feels that Cheteshwar Pujara's 106 off 319 balls may end up being the reason for their defeat.

India scored at less than two-and-a-half runs an over for most of the first two days of the Test, registering the slowest first-innings score of more than 300 in Australia for three decades.

Pujara consumed 319 deliveries for his 106-run knock as none of India's top five batsmen scored at a strike rate of more than 50. Even captain Virat Kohli, who paces his innings decently, scored his 82 off 204 balls with a strike rate of 40.19 on a slow track.

"If India go on and win the game, it'll be a great innings (but) if they haven't got time to bowl Australia out twice, it could be what actually costs them the game," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"I think it's always hard for India to push the run rate along when Pujara's there. He's just made another hundred, his second of the series, so he's playing well and doesn't really look like getting out.

"But he just locks himself in this little bubble where scoring doesn't seem to faze him at all. They have got other guys in their side who are stroke-makers but if those guys don't come off, the scoring rate is always going to be hovering around that two runs an over mark, which makes it pretty hard to win Test matches, especially on flat wickets like we might have here."

The former Test captain Ricky Ponting said India's tactics was beyond comprehension.

"Even (since Pujara's dismissal), it just seems like they haven't got a lot of direction about what they're trying to achieve. It looks like they want to bat long enough to only bat once, but just yet they haven't got enough runs to do that.

"Obviously they've talked long and hard about what they want to do, it's just a bit baffling to us."

Ponting also encouraged Australia to barrage Kohli with short balls.

Advertisement

"The ball before he got out, he played a really good pull shot over mid-on, so he looked like he was moving free enough at that stage. I just think it was the intent that was shown. I'd love to see them start more that way against Kohli.

"He doesn't play too many cross-bat shots early on (in his innings), so I think that's maybe something the Australians could look at and target for the rest of the series."

"(It) actually forced Kohli, and Pujara to a certain degree, out of their bubble. Both of those guys were in their bubble, they weren't taking any risks and they were playing the way they wanted to play

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 3 Steps to Success for...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 factors that could be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
5 selection blunders that cost India in Test cricket in 2018
RELATED STORY
Why India should replace KL Rahul with Mayank Agarwal in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Ricky Ponting questions...
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia 3rd Test: The Hitman's love affair...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 443/7
AUS 8/0 (6.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 435 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st Test
PAK 181/10 & 107/3 (32.4 ov)
RSA 223/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Pakistan lead South Africa by 65 runs with 7 wickets remaining
PAK VS RSA live score
2nd Test | 10:00 PM
NZ 178/10 & 231/2 (79.0 ov)
SL 104/10
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 305 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
Match 10 | Today
SYS 130/9 (20.0 ov)
MLS 132/5 (14.5 ov)
Melbourne Stars win by 5 wickets
SYS VS MLS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us