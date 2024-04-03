Pune Olympia T20 Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Pune Olympia T20 Trophy 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament that will witness six teams competing against each other. The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, April 5. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, April 21.

The six teams that are a part of this competition are: Metro CC, Ashtapailu Sports, Nok 99, Punit Balan Group, Recreation Cricket Club, and Jain Irrigation.

Each team will face the other five teams twice in a double round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 20.

A total of 33 matches are to be played in the tournament. All these matches will take place at the Shinde High School Ground in Pune.

Jain Irrigation, one of the six teams in the tournament, recently participated in the DY Patil T20 Cup. They won two out of three matches in Group A to finish in second place. Their last game of the season was against Income Tax, which they lost by 122 runs.

Ankit Bawne, the vice-captain of Maharashtra cricket team, is also a part of the tournament. He will be representing Punit Balan Group in the competition.

Pune Olympia T20 Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, April 5

Match 1 - Recreation Club vs Punit Balan Group, 09:00 AM

Match 2 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Metro CC, 01:30 PM

Saturday, April 6

Match 3 - Jain Irrigation vs Nok 99, 09:00 AM

Match 4 - Recreation Club vs Metro CC, 01:30 PM

Sunday, April 7

Match 5 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Jain Irrigation, 09:00 AM

Match 6 - Punit Balan Group vs Nok 99, 01:30 PM

Monday, April 8

Match 7 - Recreation Club vs Jain Irrigation, 09:00 AM

Match 8 - Metro CC vs Punit Balan Group, 01:30 PM

Tuesday, April 9

Match 9 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Recreation Club, 09:00 AM

Match 10 - Nok 99 vs Metro CC, 01:30 PM

Wednesday, April 10

Match 11 - Jain Irrigation vs Metro CC, 09:00 AM

Match 12 - Punit Balan Group vs Ashtapailu Sports, 01:30 PM

Thursday, April 11

Match 13 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Nok 99, 09:00 AM

Match 14 - Punit Balan Group vs Jain Irrigation, 01:30 PM

Friday, April 12

Match 15 - Recreation Club vs Nok 99, 09:00 AM

Match 16 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Metro CC, 01:30 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 17 - Recreation Club vs Punit Balan Group, 09:00 AM

Match 18 - Jain Irrigation vs Nok 99, 01:30 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 19 - Recreation Club vs Metro CC, 09:00 AM

Match 20 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Jain Irrigation, 01:30 PM

Monday, April 15

Match 21 - Punit Balan Group vs Nok 99, 09:00 AM

Match 22 - Recreation Club vs Jain Irrigation, 01:30 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 23 - Metro CC vs Punit Balan Group, 09:00 AM

Match 24 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Recreation Club, 01:30 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 25 - Nok 99 vs Metro CC, 09:00 AM

Match 26 - Jain Irrigation vs Metro CC, 01:30 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 27 - Punit Balan Group vs Ashtapailu Sports, 09:00 AM

Match 28 - Recreation Club vs Nok 99, 01:30 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 29 - Punit Balan Group vs Jain Irrigation, 09:00 AM

Match 30 - Ashtapailu Sports vs Nok 99, 01:30 PM

Saturday, April 20

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:30 PM

Sunday, April 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Pune Olympia T20 Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Pune Olympia T20 Trophy 2024: Full Squads

Metro CC

Aadarsh Bothara, Atharva Kale, Prayag Bhati, Sachin Pawar, Soham Shinde, Aditya Ranshoor, Anuj Chhajed, Krishna Patil, Parth Mahadik, Ritesh Kusamade, Shubham Mane, Vijay Godse, Yash Tunge, Prajwal Ghodke (wk), Akash Tanpure, Amaan Landge, Asim Shaikh, Kushal Kothari, Prasad Shinde, Rahul Lokhande, Vishal Tanpure

Ashtapailu Sports

Harshal Kate, Kunal Kothavade, Nishant Nagarkar, Om Bhosale, Sarish Desai, Gaurav Khaire, Rohit Karanjkar, Saurabh Navale, Shubhankar Hardikar, Sumit Markali, Yash Bamboli, Yash Boramani, Amit Rathod, Sahil Autade, Swaraj Chavan, Anand Thenge, Ashwin Shukla, Harshad Halpatrao, Murtaza Trunkwala, Omkar Khatpe, Rameshwar Daud, Shamshuzama Kazi, Yash Jagdale, Yatin Mangwani

Nok 99

Abdus Salam, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Pawan Shah, Shripad Nimbalkar, Suraj Shine, Rahul Desai, Rohan Damle, Sachin Bhosale, Sohan Jamale, Aaryan Desai (wk), Harsh Oswal, Piyush Salvi, Roshan Waghsare

Punit Balan Group

Ankit Bawne, Hardik Kurangale, Harsh Sanghvi, Mehul Patel, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Akshay Darekar, Atharva Dakway, Atish Kumbhar, Dhanraj Shinde, Preetam Patil, Aniket Porwal, Digvijay Jadhav (wk), Rushabh Rathod (wk), Nihal Tusamad, Umar Shah, Vivek Shelar, Yash Khaladkar

Recreation Cricket Club

Amit Nimbalkar, Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Bhattad, Shreyas Jivane, Adinath Gaikwad, Rudraj Ghosale, Sarvesh Surve, Saurabh Sanklecha, Snehal Khamankar, Manas kondhre (wk), Shubham Nagawade (wk), Suhel Shrikhande (wk), Atharv Datar, Atharv Sanas, Raunak Khandelwal, Santosh Dabhade, Saurabh Dighe, Varad Nawangul

Jain Irrigation

Nachiket Thakur, Niraj Joshi, Sahil Gaikar, Yash Nahar, Rishabh Karwa, Shashank Attarde, Shubham Sharma, Vaibhav Chougalle, Siddhesh Deshmukh (wk), Suraj Shinde (wk), Urvesh Patel (wk), Varun Deshpande, Amit Gavande, Jagdish Zope, Rahul Nimbhore

